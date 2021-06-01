Politics
Louie Gohmert Appears At 'Major QAnon Conference' In Dallas

Gohmert downplayed the Jan, 6th riot as no big deal, compared to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.
By Ed Scarce
Gohmert laughed it up, and posed for photos, including at least one with a January 6th rioter, Zac Paine, known online as RedPill78,

Source: Business Insider

The congressman condemned his colleagues in the House who are pushing for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riot and argued that the events of Jan. 6 paled in comparison to both the 9/11 terror and Pearl Harbor attacks, according to reporters and watchdog groups covering the event. Earlier this month, Gohmert joined many of his Republican colleagues in blocking the creation of a Jan. 6 commission.

Gohmert took photos at the event with QAnon supporters, including Zak Paine, the host of a popular QAnon show RedPill78, who has said he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Gohmert spoke on stage at the Omni Hotel in Dallas in front of a large image of the event's logo, which featured the QAnon mantra "Where we go one, we go all," abbreviated to "WWG1WGA."

