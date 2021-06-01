Louie Gohmert Appears At 'Major QAnon Conference' In Dallas

Gohmert laughed it up, and posed for photos, including at least one with a January 6th rioter, Zac Paine, known online as RedPill78,
The congressman condemned his colleagues in the House who are pushing for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riot and argued that the events of Jan. 6 paled in comparison to both the 9/11 terror and Pearl Harbor attacks, according to reporters and watchdog groups covering the event. Earlier this month, Gohmert joined many of his Republican colleagues in blocking the creation of a Jan. 6 commission.
Gohmert took photos at the event with QAnon supporters, including Zak Paine, the host of a popular QAnon show RedPill78, who has said he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Gohmert spoke on stage at the Omni Hotel in Dallas in front of a large image of the event's logo, which featured the QAnon mantra "Where we go one, we go all," abbreviated to "WWG1WGA."
A sitting member of Congress, Louie Gohmert, is currently speaking at a QAnon event in front of the event's logo, which has the QAnon slogan right in it. pic.twitter.com/fcZhA0PsH5
A sitting member of Congress, Louie Gohmert, hung out at the QAnon Dallas event with Zak Paine, the host of QAnon show RedPill78 & someone who has admitted to participating in part of the insurrection. https://t.co/ZB1AkE2pl9 https://t.co/fJr9QRbIZZ pic.twitter.com/1MiF7wHALM
