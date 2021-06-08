Monday's Blogs Tuesday.

Mustang Bobby on the idiot U.S. District Judge who struck down California's assault weapons ban.

An Angry Bear on the Big Lies they've been telling for yrs.

Pharyngula reminds us that the current Plague is far from over.

"Smearing" Israel: Responsible Statecraft on a Republican Congressperson who doesn't like the news.

Bonus track: Another election theft theory from The Former Guy. Facebook "lockboxes"? How would any of this work?

M. Bouffant found these.

