Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Jon Perr
Left Jabs: Like it or not, a wholly new kind of political conflict is coming. Here's how liberals can prepare for the inevitable.

Hackwhackers: Chris Christie to the rescue, the new Toyota Insurrection and the rest of the Day in Tweets.

Mock, Paper Scissors: The signs are not good.

Just Security: The January 6 insurrection was an unprecedented attack on America's constitutional democracy. This clearinghouse provides all the resources you need to understand why.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"We're eight weeks from the election, and we still don't have verifiable, tangible support for the crimes that everyone knows were committed." (Lou Dobbs, January 5, 2021)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

