The Moderate Voice: Words cannot adequately describe this video of January 6, the right-wing day of rage at the United States Capitol.

The Root: Federal authorities warn that July 4 and the easing of COVID restrictions could bring violent attacks from domestic extremists.

Friendly Atheist: A new Pew Research survey of validated 2020 voters revealed that the guy with five kids from three women also facing more than a dozen sexual assault allegations won 84% of white evangelicals.

You Might Notice a Trend: A C-Span survey of presidential historians found that President #45 ranked 41st all-time.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"One thing I can promise you is this: I will always tell you the truth.” (Donald Trump, August 18, 2016)

