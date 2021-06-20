Politics
Mystal: Republicans Are Blocking 1/ 6 Investigation To Cover Up Inside Help

We may never know what they're hiding, but it’s time to acknowledge that Republicans have something they don't want us to know about the January 6 insurrection.
By NewsHound Ellen
On Saturday's The Cross Connection, host Tiffany Cross played a clip of Mike Pence being booed by conservatives and newly-released video from January 6 of a former police officer beating a police officer at the Capitol with an American flag pole. Elie Mystal, the Nation's justice correspondent, explained how those two things go together:

MYSTAL: Look, at some point, America's going to have to come to grips with the fact that the reason that we're not investigating these people is because these people had help from people in power, right? Like, at some point, we just have to understand that the reason Republicans are reluctant to investigate this is out of self-preservation, not merely just out of partisan politics.

There is simply no way that these people were able to pull this off without some kind of inside help. I don't know who, and I guess I'll never know, but that's what the Republicans are trying to prevent.

"The danger here is so great," Mystal said, he can’t laugh at Pence being heckled. “I don’t want Mike Pence to die. I want him to be a joke,” Mystal added. "I can't enjoy him being heckled because the people who tried to kill him are still out there and his own party won't investigate."

Mystal may be more concerned about Pence than his own brother is. Rep. Greg Pence voted against the bipartisan January 6 commission.

