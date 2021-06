Sometimes the right-wing is just plain tiresome. Even if you leave the politics out of it: no sane person has a problem with an additional holiday in the summertime. But the right is pretending that making Juneteenth a holiday somehow sets it up as "competition" with Independence Day.

So Candace Owens, piggybacking on the nonsense coming from Charlie Kirk, tweeted this:

Candace Owens makes her living off dumb racist white people who desperately need her to have a platform to justify their racism pic.twitter.com/bJCOizVhOO — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 17, 2021

And Twitter was not having it.

So Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens are pissed about the Juneteenth holiday bc "there's only one independence day!" Meaning, they think independence from England is more meaningful than independence from enslavement & Black people should be satisfied with the former I guess... — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) June 18, 2021

Candace Owens would have ratted out the Underground Railroad and turned in Harriet Tubman to the authorities. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) June 17, 2021

When racists say “I have black friends,” they mean Candace Owens. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) June 18, 2021

“I’ll be celebrating July 4 and July 4 only”



- Candace Owens



Who’s going to tell Auntie Ruckus that Black people were enslaved, considered property, and had no rights on July 4, 1776 and that her in-laws neither considered them to be human nor American?#Juneteenth — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 18, 2021

Candace Owens is proof that if you're a black person who's willing to consistently degrade black people, there's a white person who will put you on TV. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 18, 2021

