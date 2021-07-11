2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Sixteen Weapons, Tons Of Ammo Found In Hotel Room Near Coors Field

Four people were arrested. There's no evidence at this point that the MLB All-Star game was the target.
By John Amato
A maid working at Denver's Maven Hotel tipped off law enforcement about weapons in one of the rooms there. Police got a search warrant, found 16 long guns, body armor, and over a thousand rounds of ammunition in the room, which featured a balcony overlooking the downtown area.

The Maven Hotel is not too far from Coors Field, which will host the All-Star game on Tuesday.

This is all very reminiscent of the horrific Las Vegas shooting in 2017 at the end of a music festival, in which over 500 were injured and 59 were killed.

One of the men arrested supposedly posted a message about going out in a big way after a divorce.

But why did two other men and a woman join him? In total, three men and one woman were arrested Friday night, and two vehicles were also impounded, to be processed for possible evidence.

  • Richard Platt, 42, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts), and a warrant from another jurisdiction.
  • Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
  • Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
  • Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and a warrant from another jurisdiction

The Denver Post says the FBI has no evidence that these four, three of whom have lengthy criminal records, were plotting a terrorist act. But clearly police were concerned about a Las Vegas repeat.

More shall be revealed.

