Sixteen Weapons, Tons Of Ammo Found In Hotel Room Near Coors Field

A maid working at Denver's Maven Hotel tipped off law enforcement about weapons in one of the rooms there. Police got a search warrant, found 16 long guns, body armor, and over a thousand rounds of ammunition in the room, which featured a balcony overlooking the downtown area.

The Maven Hotel is not too far from Coors Field, which will host the All-Star game on Tuesday.

This is all very reminiscent of the horrific Las Vegas shooting in 2017 at the end of a music festival, in which over 500 were injured and 59 were killed.

One of the men arrested supposedly posted a message about going out in a big way after a divorce.

But why did two other men and a woman join him? In total, three men and one woman were arrested Friday night, and two vehicles were also impounded, to be processed for possible evidence.

Richard Platt, 42, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts), and a warrant from another jurisdiction.

Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and a warrant from another jurisdiction

The Denver Post says the FBI has no evidence that these four, three of whom have lengthy criminal records, were plotting a terrorist act. But clearly police were concerned about a Las Vegas repeat.

More shall be revealed.