FBI Seized Lego Model Of Capitol From Violent Insurrectionist Suspect

When the FBI raided the home of one of the most disturbing January 6th insurrectionist suspects, they seized a fully constructed Lego model of the U.S. Capitol, among other pieces of damning evidence.

The Smoking Gun has the chilling details about 27 year-old Robert Morss’ alleged activities on January 6th:

Prosecutors charge that Robert Morss, 27, directed fellow rioters during “one of the most intense and prolonged clashes” with law enforcement officers who were seeking to prevent a violent mob from entering the Capitol through doors on the Lower West Terrace. Morss, wearing tactical gear and a “Make America Great Again” hat, allegedly ripped a riot shield from the hands of a Metropolitan Police Department officer and later organized a “shield wall” that was used to “crush officers in the rioters’ path.”

The evidence seized by the FBI was just as chilling. In addition to a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag and other items that matched what Morss was seen with on January 6th, they collected a handgun, a shotgun and rifle along with a notebook that included steps to create a hometown militia. It included a list of names, equipment and steps, such as “Battle Drills,” “Ambush” and “Formations.” There were also notes such as, “Bring Kit/Body Armor;” “Bring Assault Rife;” and “4 Magazines.”

The FBI noted that “Law enforcement also recovered a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.”

In other words, this dude was not just caught up in a mob frenzy. He came with a goal of causing some serious damage. And he seems to have accomplished at least some of that mission.

Smoking Gun also reported that Morss is a former Army Ranger who recently worked as a substitute teacher. But you can count on him not being included in any Fox News attacks on either the military or our school systems.