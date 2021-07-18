Politics
Boebert Says She's Fighting Communism Because What Would Moses Do?

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) suggested on Sunday that she is like Moses because God has given her "perseverance" over communism.
By David

While speaking to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summitt, Boebert credited God for allowing her restaurant to succeed.

"I put my faith and trust in God and I said if I commit my actions to the Lord, my plans will be successful," the congresswoman told the crowd. "And now Shooters Grill has been open for eight years."

"And this has never been about me," Boebert continued. "This is about liberty, this is about freedom, the American dream. This is about you. And that's why this movement is not slowing down. And that right there is where boldness becomes perseverance."

The Colorado Republican insisted that she perseveres in Congress every day by pointing to a Bible verse in which she claimed God said, "He will fight for you."

"When I have a bold idea, I am able to persevere because that idea is usually bigger than me," she continued. "And I know if it's bigger than me, God has to be involved!"

"Right after God said that to Moses, he said, why are you crying out to me, tell the people [to] go forward with what is in your hand," Boebert remarked. "So I'm telling you all now, be bold, persevere, and go forward with what is in your hand right now."

Boebert said that similarities to Moses allow her to "take on" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-CA) and communists in Cuba.

