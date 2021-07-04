Infidel 753: Sometimes the only way to move forward is to step back.

Newshounds: Trump’s water carriers explain that the prosecution of his company is about nothing more than a corporate car—and letting Hunter Biden walk free.

The Incidental Economist: American inequality even features a “breathing gap.”

Blue Virginia: When it comes to education policy, the choice for Governor of Virginia is as clear as black and white.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The failure to include any reference to slavery was a mistake, and for that I apologize to any fellow Virginian who has been offended or disappointed.” (Bob McDonnell, Virginia’s last Republican Governor on omitting any mention of slavery from his 2010 proclamation of “Confederate Heritage Month,” April 7, 2010)