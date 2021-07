Here we go again, w/ another surge as well.

Utah woman criminally accused of "smirking in an intimidating manner": Juanita Jean has details.

Nancy Le Tourneau has no answers to the right's lies.

Similar theme from the Field Negro. It just doesn't stop.

Better news from Melissa Ryan: Shrinky-Dink Trump.

And a bonus: The unholy mess that is Allen West, from Off the Kuff.

