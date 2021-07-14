Misc
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Best Blogs for Bastille Day! Aux armes, citoyens!!
By M. Bouffant

Republicans, religion & mental illness: The primary challenger to Alaska's Murkowski talks in tongues. Friendly Atheist has video & analysis.

At Hullabaloo, Tom Sullivan agrees w/ Brian Beutler that "Democrats need to dump the motivated reasoning and mix it up with Republicans more."

Schadenfreude from Sky Dancing: "There’s lots of gossip in the news because two Trump books were released today and a third is coming out next Tuesday." W/ links to excerpts.

This looks like more schadenfreude, as a long-time Republican operative tells us about "Ken Starr, Brett Kavanaugh, Jeffrey Epstein and Me."

Only in the last three years, thanks to the hold of an unhinged liar and mega-grifter on my party and so it seems my old mentor, have I been able to recognize that Starr has been at the intersection of so many wrong turns our country has made. And now, as he attaches himself to a new presidential prospect and joins former Vice President Mike Pence at a Family Leadership Summit in Iowa this coming weekend, it has become clear to me that I am morally — indeed patriotically — obligated to speak up for the moral decency my old mentor continues to violate in the name of moral decency.

Testify, sister!!

Bonus condemnation of evangelicals, from John Stoehr at The Editorial Board: "For white evangelical Protestants, the degradation of democracy is not regrettable. It's desirable."

Thrown together by M. Bouffant, of Web of Evil (&Ennui). Submissions to mbru@crooksandliars.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team