Misc
Read time: 1 minute
comments

‘AntivaxMomma’ Charged With Selling Fake COVID Cards To Frontline Workers

Jasmine Clifford, aka @AntivaxMomma, allegedly used her Instagram account to sell forged COVID vaccine cards to 250 people, including 13 frontline workers in hospitals and nursing homes.
By NewsHound Ellen
‘AntivaxMomma’ Charged With Selling Fake COVID Cards To Frontline Workers
Image from: Twitter screenshot

Jasmine Clifford, aka @AntivaxMomma, allegedly used her Instagram account to sell forged COVID vaccine cards to 250 people, including 13 frontline workers in hospitals and nursing homes.

The Instagram scam began in May. From BuzzFeed News:

Clifford began advertising the counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards through her Instagram account, which is no longer active, in May, according to the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The cards cost $200 and buyers used CashApp or Zelle to pay for them, prosecutors said. For another $250, Clifford allegedly worked with Nadayza Barkley, a 27-year-old medical clinic employee in Patchogue, New York, to fraudulently enter at least 10 people into the New York State Immunization Information System database.

Prosecutors said Clifford, 31, sold about 250 cards via Instagram. Additional charges were also filed Monday against 15 people involved in the fake vaccination card scheme.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has called on Facebook, which owns Instagram, to do a better job of policing this kind of potentially deadly fraud.

Not surprisingly, the Zuckerberg empire claims to be on top of the matter but it didn’t remove Clifford’s account until August, The New York Times reported. But now Zuckerberg, Inc. promises to do better in the future.

A spokesman for Facebook said the platform prohibited anyone from buying or selling vaccine cards, that it had removed Ms. Clifford’s account at the beginning of August, and that it would review any other accounts that might be doing the same thing, removing any it turned up.

Let’s just hope nobody dies as a result in the meanwhile.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team