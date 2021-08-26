Arizona Anti-mask Parent: 'The Science Is Ridiculous'

Vox' Aaron Rupar caught a parent at a Higley Unified School District meeting in Gilbert, Arizona giving a perfect example of why COVID is raging through the unvaccinated in our country.

This mom said, "If you guys can figure out by now the science is ridiculous. You're probably driving around in a car with a mask on by yourself and I can't help you."

Gilbert Sun News reports, "Data released by the county health department the same day Higley and Chandler boards met show that cases per 100,000 in Higley Unified have soared to 406 and positive new test results climbed to 12 percent – levels of “high” virus transmission not seen in months."

The earth is flat and the sun revolves around our planet too.

This is just a guess, but I imagine many of these anti-mask parents only watch only Fox News or other right wing media and talk show hosts to make their decisions revolving around the health and safety of their families.

Deprogramming someone out of a cult is a monumental task, but when thousands need deprogramming it's simply impossible. It's their kids and people near them who suffer the consequences.

If you believe science is ridiculous then nobody can help you, Arizona mom. Maybe when you're on a ventilator you can ask Don Trump Jr to help you. I'm sure when he finishes wiping his nose on Rumble, he'll magically remove COVID from your respiratory system because he owns the libs every day.