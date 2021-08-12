Brian Kilmeade Flip Flops Live On Air Over Dem Budget

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade got stuck in a loop on how strong the budget reconciliation plans are and how feeble Republicans complaints are: it's popular – nobody wants it – it's so popular - nobody wants it.

On Wednesday's Fox and Friends, the three Trump sycophants were discussing the passing of the Senate budget framework.

Democratic success in the Senate is causing all of them aneurysms, but Kilmeade really lost it.

I thought I was almost watching a scene from Chinatown: She's my sister! She's my daughter!

Kilmeade was so enraged he admitted that the Biden administration has revitalized the country on a plethora of issues.

"This isn't 2008 when the bottom fell out. This isn't a crisis," he said

"The unemployment rate is in the mid-5s. The GDP grew at a staggering rate," he said.

"You can't take a bow, President Biden, on one hand (yes he can) and then say it's an emergency to restructure the country on the other."

Of course, things are getting better under the Biden administration, but the US still has a multitude of problems to be fixed.

At this point, Brian's brain cells seized up and he blew a circuit breaker

Kilmeade continued, "Who is gonna be the Republican that comes in next and says 'I'm going to get rid of pre-K, I'm going to get rid of eldercare, I'm going to get rid of school lunches, I'm going to get rid of free junior-college, well community college.' It's politically toxic to do stuff like that?"

If "nobody" likes these plans, then why is it "politically toxic" to reject them?

Fox News hosts are now admitting that every one of the Democratic-led agenda ideas is highly approved of by the American people.

Then Kilmeade attacked Bernie Sanders as someone who can't even comb his hair but now he's running the agenda.

Brian started to raise his voice and used what looked Italian (I'm Italian, I would know) with his hand gestures.

"Nobody elected [Bernie] President. Somehow Joe Biden took his agenda and thinks we want it. We don't!"

Bernie is the Senate Budget Chairman, Brian.

Brian just laid out in detail how much Americans DO want this agenda.

And their complaints are ridiculous, petty, and juvenile.