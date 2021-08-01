Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Florida Surge: DeSantis Sets Single-Day COVID Case Record 21,683

Will Florida residents thank Gov. DeSantis for 'owning the libs' at the cost of their lives?
By John Amato
5 weeks ago by John Amato
Since the pandemic began, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been doing everything he can to disregard CDC recommendations, guidelines, vaccines, masks, all in an effort to troll the Democratic party and play up his own presidential bonafides to the MAGA cult.

This has turned Florida into a hot spot of new COVID infections, putting it in the running with Texas.

The Miami Herald reports, "Saturday, the state of Florida reported more new COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control than any previous day in the coronavirus pandemic: 21,683. That’s a 12.1% jump over the previous record, Jan. 7’s 19,334 cases during the worst month of the pandemic."

Sunday's headline in the Miami Herald should strike fear in most young people who are unvaccinated: 'It just went boom.’ ICUs are being overwhelmed with younger — and sicker — patients (reg. required.)


"Hospitalizations are spiking, with the vast majority of those admitted into the hospital with COVID unvaccinated and younger."

Just over a month ago, after Dr. Hotez warned of a new outbreak, Laura Ingraham told the Florida governor that doctors like Peter Hotez, "just can't let the pandemic go. At some point they are gonna have to break the addiction."

Gov. DeSantis chimed in and said Hotez is "dead wrong," and "Some of these people get put out there all the time and they're dead wrong."

On Friday, DeSantis dismissed Florida's school systems' mask mandates, and issued an order to "direct his Department of Education and Department of Health to craft emergency rules giving parents the right to choose whether their kid wears a mask."

After Florida's COVID infection rate skyrocketed last week, Gov. DeSantis finally come out and implored people to get vaccinated.

Too little too late.

The only people "dead wrong " are Republicans and those on Fox News attacking the CDC, mask mandates, and vaccine requirements.

Will Florida voters thank Gov. DeSantis for owning the libs at the cost of their lives?

