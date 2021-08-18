Fox News' Mark Levin Attacks John Amato

On Monday I wrote an article bashing radio and Fox News host Mark Levin for whining that America has less freedom today than before the Revolutionary War.

"Yes, we were freer before the American Revolution than we are today," he added. "What a disgrace." "Look at taxation? It's a disaster?" he whined.

His was a simple minded attempt by a monotone fool to paint the Democratic party as tyrants who are worse than the British, because a newly elected administration want to pass legislation that actually helps most Americans instead of the very wealthy few.

Other news outlets like The Independent and Yahoo News picked it up, so Levin is embarrassed and angry.

On his Monday radio show, Levin responded to those that called him out for his insipid attempt to recreate America in his image.

"On my Sunday show I said, among many other things that we're less freedom today than we did prior to the Revolutionary war so some very perverse low IQ clowns clowns get on the Internet, Brynn Tannehill, Tom Nichols, who's an author -- somebody named John Amato, who created a thing called Crooks and Liars, which he would know..."

That's some brilliant right-wing humor right there.

"But I would ask these low IQ numbskulls who obviously embraces American Marxist movement, who think Joe Biden is swell...who hate Donald Trump and all the rest of them. Are you so blinded by your stupidity in your obsessions that you don't see tyranny staring you in the face?"

This, coming from a man who supported a narcissistic buffoon as president to the ends of earth. Levin supported the traitor that craved recognition akin to George III, the British king during the Revolution.

TFG's presidency was actual tyranny, resulting in two impeachments. Thankfully, we have three branches of government, not one. (Although Republicans have long abdicated their responsibilities in Congress before Traitor Trump's time in office.)

He continued, "But Tom Nichols, -- ahhh, John Amato 'he's the founder of Crooks and Liars' because he's a schmuck and Devon Hurley, they don't see it. They don't see it cause they are ideological buffoons."

Even though the seditious ex-president lowered corporate tax rates to ungodly lows through reconciliation, Levin claimed taxes are a disaster. Then he whined that we don't have representation any longer, because a small number of Republicans want to fund infrastructure.

I dish it out, and I can take it. If he wants to debate the matter, he can contact me anytime after Labor day. Unless Labor Day is anti-American in his mind also?

Right-wing ideologues like Mark Levin represent the truest form of fascism and actual cancel culture in America. We saw the effects of people like him on January 6.

Maybe.



If you leave out slaves.



And women.



And Native Americans getting smallpox blankets.



And indentured servants.



You guys just want to go back to that, don't you? — Cassandra of Troy (@BrynnTannehill) August 16, 2021