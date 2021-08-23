Informed Comment: The top six ways Trump forced an abrupt U.S. departure from Afghanistan.
Alicublog: Roy Edroso takes on another round of bad faith arguments.
The Debate Link: A proposal on refugees and the next military venture.
Rewire News Group: Texas just gave Amy Coney Barrett a path to ban abortion.
Mike's Blog Round Up was founded by talented musician and generous blogger Mike Finnigan, who passed away earlier this month. We'll be featuring him and his music this week.
This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.