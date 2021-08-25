Mock Paper Scissors: Meanwhile, in Floriduh...

Emptywheel: Journalists are getting suckered by butt-covering sources on Afghanistan.

Stinque: Remembering Iran from America in the late 70s.

Chatting the Pictures: A photo of an exhausted California firefighter.

Greater Good: A different way to respond when kids do something wrong.

Mike's Blog Round Up was founded by talented musician and generous blogger Mike Finnigan, who passed away earlier this month. We'll be featuring him and his music this week.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.