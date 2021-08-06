The Liberal Patriot: Just because Fox News demagogues an issue doesn’t mean Democrats should ignore it.

Just Security: It’s becoming increasingly clear that Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was a one-man coup machine.

No More Mister Nice Blog: After what happened with Scott Brown in 2010 and Donald Trump in 2016, could California Governor Gavin Newsome be in danger of being recalled?

Bonddad: While continuing unemployment claims fell to a new pandemic low, progress hinges on the course of the Delta variant.

Speaking of which, your quotes of the day:

" I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created.” (Donald Trump, January 11, 2017)

