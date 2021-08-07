Off the Charts Blog: July brings a strong jobs report as the end of emergency federal unemployment insurance looms.

Informed Comment: Tim Kaine (D-VA) is leading the Senate push to end the Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) in Iraq.

Blue NC: While many North Carolina municipal governments are standing firm on their mask mandates, 55 House Republicans asked hospital executives not to require a vaccination for their employees.

SCOTUSblog: Eight Indiana University students are asking the Supreme Court to strike down the school’s COVID vaccination mandate.

Speaking of which, your quotes of the day:

"Whatever may be thought of the expediency of this statute, it cannot be affirmed to be, beyond question, in palpable conflict with the Constitution…Nor, in view of the methods employed to stamp out the disease of smallpox, can anyone confidently assert that the means prescribed by the State to that end has no real or substantial relation to the protection of the public health and the public safety." (The U.S. Supreme Court, majority opinion in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, February 20, 1905)

