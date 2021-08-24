Proud Boy Leader Gets Five Months For Burning BLM Flag And Gun Violations

Behold the consequences of one's own actions.

Spare a pitying thought for Enrique Tarrio, if you can (in other words, DON'T) as he is now sentenced to five months in prison for destruction of property, and gun law violations in Washington, D.C from the days leading up to the MAGA Sedition Riot on January 6, 2021.

This fine fella, leader of the white supremacist hate group, unironically named Proud Boys, ripped a Black Lives Matter banner from the historic Asbury United Methodist Church in DC on December 12, 2020, and then burned it. According to Right Wing Watch, upon his arrest for said prideful behavior, was "found to be in possession of two high-capacity firearm magazines, which is illegal under the district’s strict gun control laws."

Thus, the boy-child with pride f*cked around and found out. For after burning the BLM flag, he took to Parler to proclaim, "Against the wishes of my attorney I am here today to admit that I am the person responsible for the burning of this sign. And I am not ashamed of what I did because I didn’t do it out of hate … I did it out of love. Love for a country that has given my family SO MUCH. The burning of this banner wasn’t about race religion or political ideology it was about a racist movement that has terrorized the citizens of this country. I will not stand by and watch them burn another city."

Yet, in court, before sentencing, said man-baby stated with surely sincere contrition, he has "suffered financially and socially," and that "My family’s business has been pretty hard."

You'd think such eloquence couldn't help but melt even the iciest of hearts connected to the darkest of souls, and yet, Judge Harold Cushenberry Jr. of D.C. Superior Court did proceed to sentence the sorrowful, sincerely repenting (again, please read sarcasm here) Tarrio to five whole months in prison.

Judge: "Mr Tarrio has clearly, intentionally and proudly crossed the line from peaceful protest and assembly to dangerous and potentially violent criminal conduct" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 23, 2021

Judge (more): "Court agrees with the government that Mr. Tarrio has not expressed... remorse."



Judge then calls Tarrio's claim not to know BLM banner was stolen from church a "Bald, self-serving assertion" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 23, 2021

So, again, all that, and a five-month sentence. As a sly person on the bird app noted: