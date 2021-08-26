Ron DeSantis Lies, Cries Biden Said He Would End COVID

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Wednesday's COVID figures in Florida are exploding with 26,203 new COVID-19 cases which is the highest daily number since the pandemic began.

Jesse Watters was the guest host on Fox during its 7 PM EST hour and complained that President Biden is attacking Florida to deflect from Afghanistan.

DeSantis whined, "[Biden] said he said he was going to end COVID, he hasn't done that."

You can't "end COVID" without Americans doing everything they can to protect themselves.

The only way to get the country on the right track is if Americans get vaccinated en masse and continue to take precautions so as not to get infected. To do otherwise is to pass on the Delta variant.

However, with DeSantis' pro-COVID infection policies in place to appease his QAnon base, it's impossible.

Children are being infected at an alarming rate. Refrigerated morgue trucks are being used due to a backup in dead bodies.

Ron, the king of deflection, deflected.

"Biden is trying to find a way to distract from the failures of his presidency. So he thinks he can attack Florida, sometimes he attacks Texas because we're Republican states," DeathSantis said.

Texas and Florida are a symptom of kowtowing to the anti-vax, anti-mask MAGA cult, and they should be singled out as an example of what not to do during a pandemic.

As the death and infection totals surpass the original COVID surge, DeSantis is bragging about making monoclonal antibodies available to his people, but the amount of people they can actually serve is minuscule. If he put real guidelines in place, Florida would not be in this position.

COVID is raging through Florida and the governor is playing political games with their lives so he can appear on Fox News and play the victim.

UPDATE: