Sean Lock, RIP

A British comedian that ruled the game show circuit.
By John Amato

Sean Lock was a British comedian that just passed away from cancer. While most Americans never heard of him, you should give his brand of humor a chance.

During the pandemic, I found a panel game show of comedians on British TV that kept me in stitches throughout.

A former British show that's thankfully still on the CW called Whose Line Is It Anyway consistently produces laugh-out-loud moments. You can find it on HBO Max, Hulu, and the CW app to stream.

That show led me to check out other kinds of British comedies.

I first saw Sean Lock on a show called 8 Out Of 10 Cats (Countdown). He was a diamond in the rough for me. It's a weird numbers and word game, but it's really just a showcase for the comedians to riff. And unlike US television, they aren't bound by the religious right's oppressive rules on language and sex.

Screenrant has a nice rundown of what they consider the best of these shows.

My newest favorite is The Big Fat Quiz of the Year that I found on YouTube.

Open thread below...

