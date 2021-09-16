Politics
Crook Roger Stone Served Papers Re Jan 6 Lawsuit, Live On Radio

And now, the plea for legal defense dollars from gullible MAGAts.
So Roger Stone was being interviewed by Joe Hoft (and yes, that is the brother of the stupidest man on the internet", Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft) when he heard a knock on his front door.

"Hold on a second, I have a process server at my front door about to serve me in the latest lawsuit," said Stone. After a pause to talk to the process server, Stone returned to the phone, "All right, I have just been served in the Jan. 6 lawsuit — live, right here on your radio show. This is a big, big stack of papers, which is good, because we're out of toilet paper today."

Cue the online "legal defense fundraiser" in 3, 2...

Because MAGA loves to send their government checks to Roger Effing Stone.

WaPo reports that these papers are "related to the lawsuit filed by seven U.S. Capitol Police officers against him, Trump, far-right “violent extremist groups” and others accused of being responsible for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol."

Twitter noticed that Stone doxxed himself by posting the front page of the papers with his address on it. Legal defense fund and living in a two-million-dollar house.

