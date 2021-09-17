Dan Patrick, Indicted Crook, Says Dems Out To 'Take Over Nation'

Oh noes! Did you hear? The "Democrat Party" (yeah) has plans to... gasp... TAKE OVER!

Yes. It is called an election. The entire idea is to take control of the government🙄 — ＬＡＵＲＥＮ🌬 (@noondlyt) September 17, 2021

Dan Patrick, the crooked Attorney General of Texas (of course) told Laura Ingraham (double of course) that the Party of that evil man Biden plans to use BROWN PEOPLE to replace "real" Americans in the electorate!!!

"Let me tell you something, Laura, and everyone watching. The revolution has begun. A silent revolution by the Democrat Party and Joe Biden to take over this country," said Patrick.

This is why they must stop brown people from voting. To protect the real America!

I WISH I was making that up.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to Laura Ingraham: "Let me tell you something, Laura, and everyone watching. The revolution has begun. A silent revolution by the Democrat Party and Joe Biden to take over this country." pic.twitter.com/s46Y8HW0v3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2021

Patrick went on to suggest that immigrants and refugees who are coming to this country today with two or three children will vote out of gratitude for Democrats, and then "our country" will be lost!

Isn't this the guy who suggested grandparents would willingly sacrifice their lives for the good of the economy? — Gregory, PhD (@theGreatsOfMath) September 17, 2021

Yes, yes he is.

As Jeff Fecke said on Twitter, "Great Replacement Theory isn't true, and that's too bad, because I'd much rather live in a country that was full of the children of Haitian immigrants than a country that was full of Dan Patricks."