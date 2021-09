On this day in 1965 The Beatles released "Yesterday / Act Naturally"

The Rectification of Names: 1/6 Is What They Claimed 9/11 Was --

Homeless on the High Desert's message for Maggie Tater Spleen, "'Workout' my rosy red ass" --

What Digby Said: "How 9/11 covered up the bogus 2000 election"

Attention space nerd teachers! NASA has lots of cool stuff you can use in your classrooms.

Round up by Driftglass of The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.