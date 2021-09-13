Politics
Partisan Hack Amy Coney Barrett Worries About Being Called Partisan Hack

Where on earth would they get that idea? Hmm.
By Susie Madrak

Ha, ha! Amy Coney Barrett is very concerned that the public sees the court as a partisan institution. Via MSNBC:

Justices must be “hyper vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too,” Barrett said at a lecture hosted by the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center.

Introduced by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who founded the center and played a key role in pushing through her confirmation in the last days of the Trump administration, Barrett spoke at length about her desire for others to see the Supreme Court as nonpartisan.

Barrett said the media’s reporting of opinions doesn’t capture the deliberative process in reaching those decisions. And she insisted that “judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties.”

“To say the court’s reasoning is flawed is different from saying the court is acting in a partisan manner,” said Barrett, whose confirmation to the seat left open by the death of the liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg cemented conservative control of the court. “I think we need to evaluate what the court is doing on its own terms.”

Why would we think that letting the Federalist Society select six of their own conservative extremist members for the Court was partisan? Why, that's just crazy talk! Next thing you know, you'll be telling us about all the anonymous dark money that went into getting y'all elected! Remember the case you refused to recuse yourself from?

And we should pay no mind to the fact that nearly 90% of Trump’s appellate judges are also members of your little after-school club.

Amy, part of the problem is, you're not a brilliant legal mind by any stretch of the imagination. Clearly, your decisions show someone incapable of coloring outside the right-wing extremist lines. That's how we know what your vote will be on literally every issue. (Remember during your hearing, when you claimed it was "not possible" to predict how you'd vote?)

That's why you were so carefully packaged and sold. That why you got the job, after all.

If you want to prove that the Court isn't partisan, you could try surprising us once in a while.

