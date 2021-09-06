Republican Senator Pretends Texas Abortion Law Is No Big Deal

Of course ABC's This Week gave airtime to a Republican Senator to pretend that Texas Republicans stomping on women's rights is no big deal.

Bill Cassidy spoke to George Stephanopolous Sunday and asked about the Texas Abortion Ban.

Cassidy wanted to change the subject away from abortion, just as Fox News is trying to do. Republicans know how unpopular this bill is, and that it is NEVER in the interest of a free and fair democracy to let a minority "decide rights" for another group. So Cassidy moved quickly to put down the topic: "People are using it to gin up their base to distract from the disastrous policies in Afghanistan, and maybe for fundraising appeals. I wish we would focus on issues as opposed to -- as opposed to theater. It was about if they had standing, nothing to do with constitutionality. I think we should move on to other issues."

I'll bet you do, Bill! This is a terrible issue for your party, period. Both sides don't discuss women as "host bodies."

Florida's former GOP Speaker of the House called women a "host body."



Today, his colleagues moved to enact a fascist Texas bill to ban abortion.pic.twitter.com/CRYByzpLw3 — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) September 2, 2021

Stephanopolous, too, changed the subject. Let's not talk about women, let's talk about deputizing individual citizens to hunt down women who seek abortions. "What do you think of the underlying substance of the law?"

CASSIDY: I think the Supreme Court will swat it away once it comes to them in an appropriate manner. If it is as terrible as people say it is, it will be destroyed by the Supreme Court. But to act like this is an assault upon Roe v. Wade is, again, something the president is doing I think to distract from his other issues. And it is clearly not an assault upon the -- by the way, I'm pro-life. But just to say, the facts are this is about standing, about nothing else. And the Supreme Court will decide how to affect standing before all these other things play out. GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: You don’t -- you don't think it signals the court is prepared to undo Roe v. Wade now? CASSIDY: You know, so we can always talk about eventualities. We can always talk theoreticals. It makes good fodder. But I’m kind of a guy who’s in the middle of a state in which 700,000 people don't have electricity, in which we’ve got a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the administration is pushing a $3.5 trillion bill which will be to inflation what the withdrawal was to Afghanistan. Now, if you -- you know, in my mind, I don’t think about theoreticals. I think about those things that are before me and that’s what I focused on.

It's just ADORABLE that Cassidy accuses Biden of using the abortion issue for fundraising and votes. As if Republicans haven't distracted their base with this one issue to continue the tax cut for billionaires caucus behind the "pro life" curtain. Always projection with these folks.