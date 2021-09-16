Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Right Must Insist Biden Has 'Mental Decline' Because Trump Actually Does

The "I'm Rubber, You're Glue" School of Political Discourse comes from the Right. Always projection.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

"I'm rubber, you're glue. Everything you say bounces off me and sticks to you."

That childhood taunt is a typical response from Agolf Twitler, whose political discourse rates at about the second-grade level. And he could be more easily dismissed as crazy grandpa shouts at cloud if it were not for the huge right-wing media apparatus that insists Mango Mussolini is the second coming of Lincoln. That apparatus insists that it must be BIDEN who is in "mental decline."

Thursday morning John Avlon mentioned "The Goldwater Rule," which prevents actual mental health professionals from "armchair diagnosing" candidates for president. But, says Avlon:

JOHN AVLON: That doesn't mean we should ignore the people closest to the president. Like his former Chief of Staff who called Trump "unhinged," a "moron" according to his Secretary of State. Compared to "an 11-year-old child who lost a step," a "mad man" according to his communications director. An "idiot surrounded by clowns" according to his Chief Economic Adviser.

These are a very few examples.

And i'm not even talking about Trump's awkward celebration of passing a cognitive assessment, a test designed to test signs of dementia:

[Clip of Trump] "He'll go, person, woman, man, camera, tv."

And this broke this morning, John Avlon!

This brings us to Fox News and their constant drumbeat of projection. Avalon's staff searched Lexis-Nexis for Fox News mentions of the following terms re Joe Biden, and found they'd used the term "senile" 47 times, "cognitive decline" 48, "dementia" 22, and "confused" 157.

Avlon points out that these terms were also used in Russian disinformation campaigns during the 2020 election, about Biden.

Avlon continues, "Look, Biden and Trump are America's two oldest presidents. That's a fact. But there is a fundamental difference between opponents making accusations and a president's own aides and appointees repeatedly warning of a dangerously unstable and unfit man in the office. A president who represented a threat to national security. What is striking is how Trump's hard-core supporters believe they know their man better than the people who actually know him. They seem willing to follow him past facts to the point of idolatry."

Ya think? [Avlon includes this in his comments]

Sixty court cases have proved Biden won, but 54% of Republicans have been convinced by Trump's Big Lie that it's not so.

Avlon concludes with this: "All the what-aboutism in the world cannot deflect from the fact Donald Trump tried to overturn an election, tried to destroy our democracy just to soothe his own fragile wounded ego.
And the reason isn't just awful history, it's that he seems to be his party's front runner in the next election."

This guy:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team