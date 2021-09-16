Right Must Insist Biden Has 'Mental Decline' Because Trump Actually Does

"I'm rubber, you're glue. Everything you say bounces off me and sticks to you."

That childhood taunt is a typical response from Agolf Twitler, whose political discourse rates at about the second-grade level. And he could be more easily dismissed as crazy grandpa shouts at cloud if it were not for the huge right-wing media apparatus that insists Mango Mussolini is the second coming of Lincoln. That apparatus insists that it must be BIDEN who is in "mental decline."

Thursday morning John Avlon mentioned "The Goldwater Rule," which prevents actual mental health professionals from "armchair diagnosing" candidates for president. But, says Avlon:

JOHN AVLON: That doesn't mean we should ignore the people closest to the president. Like his former Chief of Staff who called Trump "unhinged," a "moron" according to his Secretary of State. Compared to "an 11-year-old child who lost a step," a "mad man" according to his communications director. An "idiot surrounded by clowns" according to his Chief Economic Adviser. These are a very few examples. And i'm not even talking about Trump's awkward celebration of passing a cognitive assessment, a test designed to test signs of dementia: [Clip of Trump] "He'll go, person, woman, man, camera, tv."

And this broke this morning, John Avlon!

Paul Ryan started studying how to interact with people with narcissistic personality disorder after Trump won the 2016 election, according to 'Peril'. https://t.co/iEXmZ9cq2r — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 16, 2021

This brings us to Fox News and their constant drumbeat of projection. Avalon's staff searched Lexis-Nexis for Fox News mentions of the following terms re Joe Biden, and found they'd used the term "senile" 47 times, "cognitive decline" 48, "dementia" 22, and "confused" 157.

Avlon points out that these terms were also used in Russian disinformation campaigns during the 2020 election, about Biden.

Avlon continues, "Look, Biden and Trump are America's two oldest presidents. That's a fact. But there is a fundamental difference between opponents making accusations and a president's own aides and appointees repeatedly warning of a dangerously unstable and unfit man in the office. A president who represented a threat to national security. What is striking is how Trump's hard-core supporters believe they know their man better than the people who actually know him. They seem willing to follow him past facts to the point of idolatry."

Ya think? [Avlon includes this in his comments]

Billboard hailing Donald Trump as second coming of Jesus appears in Georgia https://t.co/CFuLlv2l6K pic.twitter.com/DUpbfjL8lt — Carlos F. Camargo, Ph.D. | DRE #01988431 (@CarlosFCamargo1) September 14, 2021

Sixty court cases have proved Biden won, but 54% of Republicans have been convinced by Trump's Big Lie that it's not so.

Avlon concludes with this: "All the what-aboutism in the world cannot deflect from the fact Donald Trump tried to overturn an election, tried to destroy our democracy just to soothe his own fragile wounded ego.

And the reason isn't just awful history, it's that he seems to be his party's front runner in the next election."

This guy: