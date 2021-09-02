Wacko Jefferson Davis Hopes Wisconsin Will Name Trump Winner

A guy named Jefferson Davis has some wacky and seditious ideas, go figure.

As the late great Yogi Berra was rumored to say, "It ain't over till it's over," and in Republican land that means unending fraudulent “forensic cyber audits” of the 2020 election in states where Republicans control the legislature and Trump lost in the 2020 election.

Wisconsin is the latest state trying to get the funds to imitate the Cyber Ninjas lunacy.

Jefferson Davis, is the leader of the Ad Hoc Committee for Wisconsin’s Forensic Cyber Audit, (yes that's a thing) wants a full election audit in Wisconsin and is looking for almost 700K dollars in taxpayer money to search for something that isn't there.

The Milton (WI) Courier: "GOP lawmakers have initiated three reviews of the election, including one by the Legislative Audit Bureau. That review is expected to be completed in September, while Vos expects Gableman to wrap up his probe by late October."

Well, can you imagine having a name like Jefferson Davis as a Republican? Anyway, he wants a review of all "election equipment and ballots plus canvassing."

Eric Kleefeld caught "Jefferson Davis" on OANN hoping for Wisconsin to name Trump the winner.

Davis told the QAnon network that one of four things may happen if they go Cyber Ninja on their state.

Davis said, "One is they will do nothing. "Or, we think legally and constitutionally they're going to decertify electoral votes. Number three they could say 'we are going to have to do a do over because the evidence is so compelling. Or, number four, they could, because of election fraud that's treasonous like this, they could just declare Donald Trump the winner."

These people are traitors to the US Constitution.

Paul Ryan just told the freaks that Trump lost.

Former House Speaker and irrelevant to today's news Paul Ryan, who is still on the board of Fox News Corporation, decided to appear on local news in Wisconsin to break it to the state legislature that Trump lost the 2020 election. “President Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election,” Ryan said in an interview with WISN 12 News. “It was not rigged. It was not stolen. Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election. It’s really clear.”

Republicans are hoping to find one scintilla of a problem so they can proclaim massive voter fraud. They're so driven that eventually I imagine they will find one small thing out of whack, and use that to institute more repressive voting laws that will suppress Democrats from voting. That's the long-term goal of the Big Lie.