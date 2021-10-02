Politics
Alex Jones Just Lost 3 Sandy Hook Lawsuits, Bigly

Alex Jones’ refusal to turn over documents in three Sandy Hook defamation cases is about to become very expensive.
By NewsHound Ellen
Alex Jones Just Lost 3 Sandy Hook Lawsuits, Bigly
Jones’ claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was a false flag, before it became expedient to reverse himself after the lawsuits began, caused the parents of the murdered children to be threatened and harassed by Jones’ followers. It’s hard to imagine how much pain Jones caused the families.

But at least he is now “facing justice for the lies he spread,” the lawyer for the parents in all three cases, told HuffPost. The Texas judge blasted Jones in her default judgments, saying, “an escalating series of judicial admonishments, monetary penalties, and non-dispositive sanctions have all been ineffective at deterring the abuse” Jones committed by refusing to turn over case-related documents, HuffPost also reported.

The default judgments are rare and so severe that they are known in Texas as “death penalty sanctions.” The upshot is that Jones and his Infowars outlet have been found liable for all damages. A jury will decide how much that comes to. Spoiler alert: It will be a lot. I would not be surprised if Jones doesn't end up filing for bankruptcy.

Oh, and six more Sandy Hook families are still suing Jones in Connecticut.

