Crybaby Trump Demands He Be Given Arizona Win

The seditious ex-president sent another missive out on Liz Harrington's Twitter feed claiming that he either gets a new election, Biden's win is decertified, or he gets declared the winner and reinstates himself to the Oval office.

This is some crazy sh*t.

Since the Cyber Ninjas were a complete failure in Maricopa County, because there never was any voter fraud so the crybaby former president is promoting a new BIG LIE.

Now he says ops, the real voter fraud occurred in Pima County, Arizona's second most populous.

President Donald J. Trump releases new statement on damning findings in Pima County, Arizona



"Either a new Election should immediately take place or the past Election should be decertified and the Republican candidate declared the winner."

Trump has graphs and charts done by another conspiracy clown who embarrassed himself in Arizona previously, Shiva Ayyadurai.

Trump has taken Goebbels to a whole other level of lying.

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

With the aid of Fox News and other right-wing outlets, Republicans are able to keep the lie going much longer than even Goebbels imagined.

Liz Harrington's Twitter feed should be shut down if she continues to send Trump statements.