Greene And Gaetz’s Fundraising PAC Nearly Broke

Things aren't looking too good for the Matt Gaetz-Marjorie Taylor Greene "America First" fundraising PAC.
By Heather
Things aren't looking too good for the Matt Gaetz-Marjorie Taylor Greene "America First" fundraising PAC. I can't say I'm shocked after the way things were going with their rallies being cancelled.

Here's more from Mother Jones:

Despite the two spending the summer barnstorming the country on a grand fundraising swing they dubbed the America First tour, (the moniker adopted after scraping the “Angl0-Saxon” caucus), neither Greene nor Gaetz lived up to expectations on the fundraising end. And, just six months after founding it, the joint fundraising committee they launched to drive their tour is nearly broke.

In its first few months, the Put America First PAC seemed like it was off to a hot start, raising $360,000 in its first two months—but according to new campaign finance filings made by the PAC it now has just $13,000 in cash. Multiple tour stops were cancelled this summer. Gaetz and Greene did hold at least one major event in Iowa in August. Despite attracting big headlines, the rally was, apparently, a financial bust. The group spent $159,000 from July 1 to September 30, and raised just $57,000.

On their own, the two firebrands have their own fundraising problems as well.

While Greene is definitely more successful—in her short Congressional career she’s raised more than $8.8 million—the most recent numbers filed by her own campaign show her fundraising totals are increasingly eaten up by the costs of chasing donors and paying off the operatives and professional fundraising consultants and vendors that she hires.

Another grifter just like Trump. I'm still waiting to see how long it takes for Gaetz's sex trafficking problems to catch up to him.

