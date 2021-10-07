Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above: the incomparable Stan Ridgway's Newspapers, which includes the lyrics: “Lately I’ve been thinking / What would the world do without the news / You wouldn’t know when wars were started / Or when they ended, win or lose.” The world has a great need for journalism and news is so important to a functioning democracy, so why is our media so bad?

No More Mister Nice Blog wonders why amply be-chinned Mitch McConnell is still not seen as a super villain.

Driftglass reminds us that these people are not your friends.

PressRun says that America is not guaranteed a happy ending.

Zandar Versus The Stupid looks into OANN, and learns that it is a cousin to CNN.

Bonus Track: Extra-Extra! The Psy of Life is thrilled to have his first troll and ponders what he should do about it!

