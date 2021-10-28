Mike's Blog Round-Up

Hey, turns out it's the School Board Edition!

Betty Cracker takes a look at a fake mom "fighting" "Critical Race Theory": "I'm a parent, I'm not an educator." Say no more.

All politics are local. So are the loons. Pharyngula's seen them before: "It’s creationism all over again." So run for your local board, or at least vote.

OTOH, Digby offers a somewhat contrasting take on public service from a smarty-pants.

Class & Culture War Postcards from Slacktivist.

Bonus: All Hat No Cattle surveys the scene.

It took four hrs. for M. Bouffant to whip this into shape. That'd be US$60.00 were he getting a minimum wage of US$15.00/hr. Hmmm. Submissions may be sent to mbru@crooksand liars.com.