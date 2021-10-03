Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

"Not once have we called the fire department! And it's within walking distance of my house! I should drive down there and ask for my money back, that's what I SHOULD be doin'..."
These videos are gold, every single one of them. Love me some Brent Terhune!
Here's your Sunday morning line up — Will you be watching?
- CBS “Face the Nation”: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) … West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice … Scott Gottlieb.
- MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Matthew Dowd … Keisha Blain … Eduardo Díaz … Joan Walsh … Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).
- ABC “This Week”: Panel: Rick Klein, Donna Brazile, Chris Christie and Rachael Bade.
- CNN “State of the Union”: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) … Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin.
- CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Lisa Lerer, John Bresnahan, Laura Barrón-López and Jeff Zeleny.
- FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) … Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) ... Cedric Richmond. Panel: Steve Hayes, Marie Harf and Jonathan Swan. Power Player: Gen. Kelly McKeague.
- NBC “Meet the Press”: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Jeh Johnson, Peggy Noonan, Susan Page and Jake Sherman.