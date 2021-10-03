Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning TV line up, plus be on the lookout for MAGAts getting rid of their smoke detectors now...
By Aliza Worthington

"Not once have we called the fire department! And it's within walking distance of my house! I should drive down there and ask for my money back, that's what I SHOULD be doin'..."

These videos are gold, every single one of them. Love me some Brent Terhune!

Here's your Sunday morning line up — Will you be watching?

  • CBS “Face the Nation”: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) … West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice … Scott Gottlieb.
  • MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Matthew Dowd … Keisha Blain … Eduardo Díaz … Joan Walsh … Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).
  • ABC “This Week”: Panel: Rick Klein, Donna Brazile, Chris Christie and Rachael Bade.
  • CNN “State of the Union”: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) … Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin.
  • CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Lisa Lerer, John Bresnahan, Laura Barrón-López and Jeff Zeleny.
  • FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) … Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) ... Cedric Richmond. Panel: Steve Hayes, Marie Harf and Jonathan Swan. Power Player: Gen. Kelly McKeague.
  • NBC “Meet the Press”: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Jeh Johnson, Peggy Noonan, Susan Page and Jake Sherman.
