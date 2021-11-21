Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your morning TV guide, plus a glimpse into why restaurants are having a hard time hiring, perhaps?
By Aliza WorthingtonNovember 21, 2021

I fully stand by my credo that there should be a requirement for everyone who's able to hold a job as a food server for a minimum of six months. I wonder what that would do for the level of empathy and entitlement in this country.

***************************

Here's your morning line-up:

  • NBC “Meet the Press”: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg … Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) … Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.). Panel: Kristen Soltis Anderson, Kelly O’Donnell, Al Sharpton and Betsy Woodruff Swan.
  • CNN “State of the Union”: Anthony Fauci … New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu … Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears … Beto O’Rourke.
  • CBS “Face the Nation”: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) … Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) … Derrick Johnson … Scott Gottlieb … new polling from Anthony Salvanto.
  • FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Bret Baier: Chris Christie … National Economic Council Director Brian Deese. Panel: Jason Riley, Susan Page and Harold Ford Jr. Power Player: Virginia Ali.
  • MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) … Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) … Nii-Quartelai Quartey … Soledad O’Brien … Wilson Cruz … Michael Harriot.
  • ABC “This Week”: Anthony Fauci. Economic panel: Rebecca Jarvis and Diane Swonk. Panel: Jonathan Karl, Averi Harper, Laura Barrón-López and Jonathan Swan.
  • CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Heather Caygle, Toluse Olorunnipa and Seung Min Kim.

Think anyone will actually talk about passing the Build Back Better Act?

Gonna watch anything?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue