Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Wingers are freaking out about "woke" M&Ms, y'all. Never mind the Russian threat to Ukraine, or the fact that the failed Florida blogger was at the tip of the spear of a plot to steal the 2020 elections. Green M&Ms are all that matter.

Or maybe not.

Here's the Sunday show lineup, via Politico:

CBS “Face the Nation”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) … Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) … Scott Gottlieb … focus group on Biden’s first year in office.

CNN “State of the Union”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Alyssa Farah Griffin and David Urban.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) … new polling. Panel: Peter Baker, Carlos Curbelo, Symone Sanders and Kristen Welker.

ABC “This Week”: Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) … Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) … Anthony Fauci. Panel: Sarah Isgur, Donna Brazile, David Sanger and Michel Martin.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) … Howard Dean … Ari Berman … Donna Edwards … Tim Wise.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Shannon Bream: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem … Mike Pompeo. Panel: Marc Thiessen, Julie Pace and Mo Elleithee.

OMG, Mike Pompeo, Kristi Noem and Marc Thiessen on one show. Fox is going to be unwatchable.

What's catching your eye this morning?