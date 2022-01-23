Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

While wingers freak out over green M&Ms, the yakkers are yakking.
By Karoli KunsJanuary 23, 2022

Wingers are freaking out about "woke" M&Ms, y'all. Never mind the Russian threat to Ukraine, or the fact that the failed Florida blogger was at the tip of the spear of a plot to steal the 2020 elections. Green M&Ms are all that matter.

Or maybe not.

Here's the Sunday show lineup, via Politico:

CBS “Face the Nation”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) … Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) … Scott Gottlieb … focus group on Biden’s first year in office.

CNN “State of the Union”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Alyssa Farah Griffin and David Urban.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) … new polling. Panel: Peter Baker, Carlos Curbelo, Symone Sanders and Kristen Welker.

ABC “This Week”: Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) … Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) … Anthony Fauci. Panel: Sarah Isgur, Donna Brazile, David Sanger and Michel Martin.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) … Howard Dean … Ari Berman … Donna Edwards … Tim Wise.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Shannon Bream: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem … Mike Pompeo. Panel: Marc Thiessen, Julie Pace and Mo Elleithee.

OMG, Mike Pompeo, Kristi Noem and Marc Thiessen on one show. Fox is going to be unwatchable.

What's catching your eye this morning?

Discussion

