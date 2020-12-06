Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning guide to who's on the boob tube, plus MOAR DRUNK RUDY WITNESSEZ PLZ
By Aliza Worthington
No, we aren't done mocking The Trump And Rudy Clown Show, yet. Here's the best take so far on Mellissa Carone, though SNL was new last night, but I wrote this before it aired, so leave me alone, already.

Here's your morning TV line-up, according to Politico:

  • ABC“This Week”: HHS Secretary Alex Azar … Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) … Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.). Panel: Jonathan Karl, Mary Bruce, Jaime Harrison and Sarah Isgur.
  • CBS“Face the Nation”: Monclef Slaoui … Chris Krebs … Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) … James Linder … Scott Gottlieb.
  • NBC“Meet the Press”: Deborah Birx … Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) … Gabriel Sterling. Panel: Kimberly Atkins, Steve Kornacki, Jeff Mason and Danielle Pletka.
  • FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) … John Brennan. Panel: Josh Holmes, Catherine Lucey and Mo Elleithee. Power Player: Yo-Yo Ma.
  • CNN“State of the Union”: Monclef Slaoui … Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) … Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) … Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R).

What's your day shaping up to look like? Tell us in the comments!

