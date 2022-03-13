Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning line-up, and the only carbonated beverage left in Russia, probably?
By Aliza WorthingtonMarch 13, 2022

Oh, Stephen...

*************************

Here's your Sunday morning lineup:

CNN “State of the Union”: National security adviser Jake Sullivan … Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) … Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Panel: Susan Glasser, Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), Jane Harman and Mike Rogers. … (at noon) Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Latvian President Egils Levits. Panel: Jill Dougherty and Julia Ioffe.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Bret Baier: Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) … retired Gen. Jack Keane … Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Panel: Jason Chaffetz, Steve Harrigan, Susan Page and Marie Harf.

NBC “Meet the Press”: National security adviser Jake Sullivan … Bill Barr … Marie Yovanovitch, Michael McFaul and retired Adm. James Stavridis … Richard Engel reporting from Ukraine. Panel: Peter Baker, Helene Cooper, Rich Lowry and Kimberly Atkins Stohr.

CBS “Face the Nation”: National security adviser Jake Sullivan … IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva … Mohamed El-Erian … Albert Bourla.

ABC “This Week,” with co-anchor Martha Raddatz reporting from Lviv, Ukraine: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby … Lviv Gov. Maksym Kozytskyy. Panel: Mary Bruce, Jane Coaston, George Will and Heidi Heitkamp.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Ned Price … German Ambassador Emily Haber … Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) … Max Boot … Ruth Ben-Ghiat … Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: retired Gen. Mark Kimmitt, David Sanger, Julia Ioffe, Rachael Bade, Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Margaret Talev.

Whatchyawatching?

P.S. Did you remember to turn your clocks ahead one hour?

