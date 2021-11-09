Woodward: Yes, It's Conspiracy To Defraud The US

On Tuesday's CNN's New Day, Bob Woodward explained how in researching his new book "Peril," his assistant found evidence that the DOJ can use as a conspiracy charge against Trump and his acolytes for trying to overthrow the 2020 election.

As Merrick Garland's Justice Department drags its feet in punishing Steve Bannon for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena, new information is coming out about how Trump's coup was planned.

Host Brianna Keilar introduced Woodward to discuss the January 6 committee and a newly discovered podcast recording of John Eastman and his six-point plan that sheds real light on their coup attempt.

Woodward said his assistant Claire McMullen, "She discovered on May 5th, John Eastman, in a podcast. Now, this is before our book came out -- specifically talked about the war room and the Willard and said it was kind of coordinating all of the communication."

Woodward continued, "And then in a very important legal point he said I would not normally talk about things like this, but I've been directed by the President of the United States, at that time that was Trump, to tell and to talk, so he's waived the privilege and traditionally judges will look at this and say, 'Hey, wait a minute, you're out talking about it, but also you're saying your client, the President of the United States specifically said talk, explain, 'so how do you justify not talking to this committee or a grand jury and so you're kind of -- you've got one and a half feet in the door already."

This destroys any chance the Trump people had (If they had it at all) in using executive privilege to blunt the subpoenas from the Jan 6 Committee. The Trump White House gave up their privilege for propaganda.

Keilar said. "The Willard, for the uninitiated, the Willard Hotel here in Washington, D.C., is near the White House and he's referring to this 'war room', this kind of coordination center that we've heard Steve Bannon actually refer to before as well."

The Washington Post reported on the war room back in October:

They called it the “command center,” a set of rooms and suites in the posh Willard hotel a block from the White House where some of President Donald Trump’s most loyal lieutenants were working day and night with one goal in mind: overturning the results of the 2020 election. -- They were led by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani. Former chief White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon was an occasional presence as the effort’s senior political adviser. Former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik was there as an investigator. Also present was John Eastman, the scholar, who outlined scenarios for denying Biden the presidency in an Oval Office meeting on Jan. 4 with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Host Brianna Keilar then switched the conversation with Woodward to scumbag and traitor Michael Flynn.

Woodward explained how McMullen found other evidence on their conspiracy.

"So this is in the hands of the Justice Department and, again, Claire, our assistant, has been saying, 'look, go back and look at the Supreme Court decisions.' This is a clear case of a violation of what is called 'Section 371: conspiracy to defraud the U.S.' If this is not a conspiracy to defraud the U.S., I don't know what is," Woodward stated.

Outside of MAGA cultists, any person can see that there was a clear conspiracy between Trump, his White House, and their activists the week before the January 6th insurrection took place.

They tried to get Vice President Mike Pence on board using bogus legal mumbo-jumbo to fulfill their grand conspiracy to unseat a duly elected president.

As Twitter noted: Hey Bob Woodward, turn it over to the FBI/DOJ. Don't wait to write another book!