Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above: The Clash perform I Fought The Law (and the law won). Today we look at some elements of the second oldest profession.

Greg Fallis warns us that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is not about right and wrong, it’s about the law as it’s written, and in Wisconsin the law is a mess.

And as long as we're talking about laws and guns, Spocko's Brain looks into how the NRA illegally coordinated with GOP campaigns.

Lawyers, Guns & Money reviews the Fight For Paid Family Leave. It ain't over yet, folks.

Bonus Track: Behold in wonder! The winners of The Astronomy Photographer of the Year for 2021.

