On this day in 1975, Queen started a nine-week run at No.1 on the UK singles chart with Bohemian Rhapsody.

Spocko would very much like to know who on Trump's campaign team ordered that there be no COIVD-19 testing at his Tulsa rally.

Yastreblyansky notes that however many wet fingers Ross Douthat holds up in hopes of catching a whiff of his Republican Party crawling back out of the abyss, there is no sign of any such thing actually happening.

Martin Longman must issue the Direst of Warnings.

Attention space nerds! The awesome James Webb Space Telescope is launching next month but Hubble isn't retiring.

Round up by Driftglass of The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.