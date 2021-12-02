Claire McCaskill On Fate Of Young Rape Victims In Post-Roe World

Joe Scarborough talked to Claire McCaskill about the Supreme Court's abortion hearing and threat to Roe v. Wade.

"What's the impact on our political system?" Scarborough asked.

"The reality is, states like mine are going to go to the very extreme length to make women criminals that want to terminate a pregnancy. They're going to make doctors criminals that want to assist a woman in terminating a pregnancy," McCaskill said.

"One of two things are going to happen. Either viability is gone or Roe is gone. Assuming Roe is gone, because it looks to me they got five votes for that, then you are going to have a bunch of states that are going to make it completely illegal and frankly, in Missouri, they've passed personhood, which puts in question for IVF, for couples trying to have babies with in vitro fertilization. It puts into question the morning after pill for rape victims. In Missouri, they already have no exception for rape or incest. And those positions are very, very unpopular politically. Very unpopular. Will they be enough to swing bright red places back to something more centrist? They could be.

"Let me just take one moment her to speak about my experience as a prosecutor and the children, the 13- or 14-year-old girls who have been raped by their stepfather or mother's boyfriend, their uncles, the neighbor, and who have been threatened with their lives if they told anyone. The young girls I can't forget, and the pregnant young girl who was so afraid to tell anyone, who did not realize she was pregnant by the time everyone figured out what was going on.

"What about her? What about her? The state is going to tell her these people that yell 'liberty,' this state is going to tell her you must bring your stepfather's child to term and Amy Coney Barrett saying you can just leave it at the hospital after the baby is born. It's unbelievable for poor women and young girls who have been raped.

"If they live in a bright red state, it's going to be terrible for them."