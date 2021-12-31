Crookie's Trend Of The Year: Alt Names For You-Know-Who

We found out this year that "The Former Guy" refuses to be referred to as "former."

This did create a problem for his legal team, who kept trying to say you can't indict/sue/bring to court a "former" so-called "President" while never once using the term "former" because your nightmare of a client won't let you? Rachel Maddow gave us the details on that in February.

In response, haha, Stephen Colbert invited his audience to come up with a BUNCH of other names for him. Ahem.

And yeah it's possible that ANOTHER former president got in on the fun!

A "good guy" Crookie award to those who found a lot of humor in punching up to a whiney a$$ titty baby who wouldn't accept the WILL OF THE VOTERS.