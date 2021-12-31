Crookie's Trend Of The Year: Alt Names For You-Know-Who

The Crookie Awards give their "Trend of the Year" award to all the alternative names for the former "so-called" president, who REALLY doesn't want to hear he's "former."
By Frances LangumDecember 31, 2021

We found out this year that "The Former Guy" refuses to be referred to as "former."

This did create a problem for his legal team, who kept trying to say you can't indict/sue/bring to court a "former" so-called "President" while never once using the term "former" because your nightmare of a client won't let you? Rachel Maddow gave us the details on that in February.

In response, haha, Stephen Colbert invited his audience to come up with a BUNCH of other names for him. Ahem.

And yeah it's possible that ANOTHER former president got in on the fun!

A "good guy" Crookie award to those who found a lot of humor in punching up to a whiney a$$ titty baby who wouldn't accept the WILL OF THE VOTERS.

