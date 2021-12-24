Fox News Claims Biden Can't Save Christmas, Only Trump

Did we know Christmas needed saving?
By John AmatoDecember 24, 2021

For the last several months we have heard right-wing media screaming, "Biden is killing Christmas!" whether it's a "war on saying Merry Christmas" or the lie that his administration created supply-chain issues so your kids won't have any gifts under the tree this year.

Liars gotta lie.

Obviously none of those things ever happened.

When the Biden administration proclaims a victory against these nonsense lies, Fox News revolts!

In mid-December, Trump told Mike Huckabee how he saved Christmas, and Huckabee cheered!

On Thursday's edition of The Five, the right-wing panel members couldn't handle the fact that the Biden administration has come through the holiday season with flying colors, so instead they howled and howled.

Kayleigh McEnany took the cake when she inadvertently destroyed Donald Trump's claims of saving Christmas and responded to Biden actually helping Christmas.

Kayleigh said,"Yeah, 'I saved Christmas.' Wow that is not an effective talking point because the American people don't agree."

Trump almost killed Christmas single-handedly with his inept and immoral inaction dealing with Covid in 2020, but saving Christmas is only a good talking point if Traitor Trump lies about it and takes credit.

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

