Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Devo performs Working in a Coal Mine. Being a senator must be nice work if you can get it. TGIF, amirite?

Jabberwocking shows us how amply be-chinned Mitch McConnel's debt ceiling 'compromise' doesn't harm the filibuster.

Angry Bear goes deep into the Senate Rules machinations. Is this any way to run a country?

Eschaton wonders how good the grifting actually is in the Senate?

The Mahablog declares that the GOP is nothing but a group psychosis.

Bonus Track: Photographer Carla Rhodes presents Underneath The Bird Feeder.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).