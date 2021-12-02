Mike's Blog Round-Up

The Baseball Lock-Out/Gummint Shutdown Edition.

Zandar looks at a Hah-vahd poll of the yout'. Big surprise, they're unhappy & messed up. "America Eats Its Young", to coin a phrase.

"Hold you in his armchair you can feel his disease ..." At Down With Tyranny!, Howie Klein asks: "Ever Notice How Right-Wingers Try To Infect Everyone Else?"

Just Above Sunset examines Republican loons in the Congressional asylum.

Dan Froomkin at Press Watch wonders if the political press will ever remove cranium from rectum & start telling the truth.

Big Bad Bonus: The Bastard celebrates 12 yrs. of Bastardy! On a daily basis, too.

M. Bouffant took a seeming eternity to do this. Help him by submitting suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.