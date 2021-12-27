Mike's Blog Round Up

By driftglass
December 27, 2021

On this day in music history, future Smiths singer Steve Morrissey published a letter in music magazine the NME, complaining about the lack of media coverage for the New York Dolls. Above, The New York Dolls' "Personality Crisis."

From the Yeoman's Work file, each year the mighty Batocchio of Vagabond Scholar rounds up the Best Of the Liberal Blogosphere as chosen by the bloggers themselves. It's a rich, nourishing holiday feast of excellent writing laid out just for you by one of the quiet noblemen of these interwebs. Jon Swift Roundup 2021.

Down With Tyranny wonders if 2021 will go out with a MAGA civil war.

Joe. My. God. picks up the totally true tale of the Riot Suspect Seeking Permission For Online Hookups.

Attention space nerds! It's up and... and... it's good! '29 days on the edge:' What's next for NASA's newly launched James Webb Space Telescope.

Round up by Driftglass, also of The Professional Left Podcast, the little podcast that has 630 episodes and over six million downloads since it began in 2010. Thanks!

